Wires

Sudan's paramilitary fighters killed 85 people in an attack on a central village, residents say

Sudan's paramilitary fighters killed 85 people in an attack on a central village, residents say.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 17, 2024 at 4:22PM

CAIRO — Sudan's paramilitary fighters killed 85 people in an attack on a central village, residents say.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Former Rep. George Santos expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in federal fraud case, source tells the AP

Former Rep. George Santos expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in federal fraud case, source tells the AP.

Wires

Sudan's paramilitary fighters killed 85 people in an attack on a central village, residents say

Wires

Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says