Sudan's military says it has retaken Khartoum's Republican Palace, seat of country's government

CAIRO — Sudan ‘s military on Friday retook the Republican Palace in Khartoum, the last heavily guarded bastion of rival paramilitary forces in the capital, after nearly two years of fighting.
The seizure of the Republican Palace, surrounded by government ministries, was a major symbolic victory for Sudan’s military against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — though it likely doesn’t mean the end of the war as the RSF holds territory in Sudan’s western Darfur region and elsewhere.
Social media videos showed Sudanese soldiers inside the palace, giving the date as the 21st day of Ramadan, the holy Muslim fasting month, which corresponds to Friday. A Sudanese military officer wearing a captain’s epaulettes made the announcement in the video and confirmed the troops were inside the compound.
The palace appeared to be in ruins, with soldiers' stepping on broken tiles. Troops carrying assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers chanted: ‘’God is the greatest!‘’
Khaled al-Aiser, Sudan’s information minister, said the military had retaken the palace in a post on the social platform X.
‘‘Today the flag is raised, the palace is back and the journey continues until victory is complete,‘’ he wrote.
Later, curious residents wandered through the palace. Walls stood pockmarked by rifle rounds. Smears of blood led to dead bodies, covered haphazardly with blankets.
Palace’s fall a symbolic and strategic moment