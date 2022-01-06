CAIRO — Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets once again on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across Sudan to protest the October military coup.

In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man, said activist Nazim Sirag. The protester was shot in the head and died before reaching the hospital, Sirag added.

Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: "Power to the people!" and "The military belongs in the barracks!"

Social media also swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in Khartoum, and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded many rallies since the Oct. 25 coup, called earlier on protesters to march to the presidential palace, the seat of the ruling military government in Khartoum.

The latest fatality brings to at least 61 the number of people killed since the coup, and hundreds have been wounded in clashes with security forces as they sought to thwart protests.

Thursday's protests come less than a week after Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned from office citing failure to reach a compromise between the generals and the country's pro-democracy movement. Hamdok was ousted in the coup, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests.

The deal was rejected by most political groups and parties who insisted the generals should promptly hand power over to civilians. Meanwhile, the military said they would not relinquish power until a new government is elected in July, as laid out in a constitutional document governing the transitional period.

Earlier on Thursday, the advocacy NetBlocs group said on Twitter that the mobile internet was disrupted ahead of the protests, a routine measure taken by authorities since the coup. Some activists also tweeted that many bridges and roads were closed.

Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the coup. The military takeover came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

___

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.