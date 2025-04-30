Sudanese return to their homeland, hoping for stability but finding it still wrecked by war

CAIRO — Ahmed Abdalla sat on a sidewalk in downtown Cairo, waiting for a bus that will start him on his journey back to Sudan. He doesn't know what he'll find in his homeland, wrecked and still embroiled in a 2-year-old war.
His wife and son, who weren't going with him, sat next to him to bid him goodbye. Abdalla plans to go back for a year, then decide whether it's safe to bring his family.
''There is no clear vision. Until when do we have to wait?'' Abdalla said, holding two bags of clothes. ''These moments I'm separating from my family are really hard,'' he said, as his wife broke down in tears.
Abdullah is among tens of thousands of Sudanese who were driven from their homes and are now going back. They are hoping for some stability after the military in recent months recaptured the capital, Khartoum, and other areas from its rival, the Rapid Support Forces.
But the war still rages in some parts of the country. In areas recaptured by the military, people are returning to find their neighborhoods shattered, often with no electricity and scarce food, water and services.
The battle for power between the military and the RSF has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Famine is spreading. At least 20,000 people have been killed, according to the U.N., though the figure is likely higher.
Nearly 13 million people fled their homes, some 4 million of whom streamed into neighboring countries while the rest sought shelter elsewhere in Sudan.
Those returning find few services