Sudanese paramilitary group says its forming a rival government

CAIRO — A notorious paramilitary group fighting against the Sudanese military said it's forming a rival government that will rule parts of the country controlled by the group, including the western Darfur region where the United Nations says recent attacks by the group have killed over 400 people.
Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces, announced the move in a speech on Tuesday as the northeastern African nation marked two years of civil war.
''On this anniversary, we proudly declare the establishment of the Government of Peace and Unity,'' Dagalo said in a recorded speech, adding that other groups have joined the RSF-led administration, including a faction of the Sudan's Liberation Movement, which controls parts of Kordofan region.
Dagalo, who is sanctioned by the United States over accusations that his forces committed genocide in Darfur, said that he and his allies were also establishing ''a 15-member Presidential Council'' representing all of Sudan's regions.
The RSF has suffered multiple battlefield setbacks, losing the capital of Khartoum and other cities in recent months but has since regrouped in its stronghold in Darfur. That raises concerns that Sudan is heading towards partition — or a prolonged conflict like in neighboring Libya, where two rival administrations have been fighting for power for over a decade.
The U.N. said Wednesday it was extremely concerned over the RSF's move and that ''preserving Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity is a fundamental principle for a sustainable resolution of the conflict and the long-term stability of the country.''
''The formation of a parallel government would not bring Sudan any closer to a resolution of the conflict,'' U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, calling on the international community to find ways to help the Sudanese people end the war.
Many countries, including the U.S., have rejected the RSF efforts to establish an administration in areas they control and condemned the signing by the paramilitary group and its allies what they called ''transitional constitution'' in a Kenya-hosted conference in February.