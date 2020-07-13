Sudan will allow non-Muslims to consume alcohol, get rid of its apostasy law and abolish the use of public flogging as a punishment as its transitional government eases decades of strict Islamist policies.

The moves, announced over the weekend by Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari, are part of a slew of changes introduced under the transitional government as it seeks to break with the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was deposed last year after more than three decades in power. The government had already moved to ban the genital cutting of women, a measure that is coming into effect now.

The latest announcement came a week after tens of thousands of people took to the streets despite a coronavirus lockdown demanding faster reform and greater civilian rule as the nation takes baby steps toward democracy.

"As a government, our work is to protect all Sudanese citizens based on the constitution and based on laws that should be consistent with the constitution," Abdulbari told state TV.

The laws being scrapped are legacies of both Bashir and Gaafar al-Nimeiry, an army colonel who led Sudan from 1969-85. In 1983, he imposed Islamic law throughout the nation, precipitating the conflict between the Muslim majority north and the mainly Christian and animist south that led to South Sudan's secession in 2011.

After taking power in 1989, Bashir extended Islamic rule and introduced public order laws that criminalized a wide array of activities and behaviors, including drinking alcohol and wearing revealing clothes for women. Those who contravened the rules faced prison time, fines and public lashing. Rights organizations said the laws were "oppressive," giving authorities extensive powers to make arbitrary arrests, particularly of women.

The apostasy rules in particular drew worldwide condemnation after a pregnant woman was sentenced to death in 2014 for renouncing Islam. The woman, Meriam Ibrahim, gave birth while she was in prison and was later released after organizations, including Amnesty International, campaigned for her.

Abdulbari said the government had decided to get rid of the apostasy law because it was "a threat to the security and safety of society."

The repeal is "seen as broadening personal freedoms and is a sharp departure from the previous prohibitive regime," said David Kiwuwa, director of the Center for Advanced International Studies at the University of Nottingham's campus in Ningbo, China, who described it as "a strong signal" that Sudan was changing under its civilian authorities.

After Bashir was toppled in April 2019 following months of protests, his government was replaced by an 11-member sovereign council consisting of six civilians and five military leaders, tasked with preparing the country for elections after a three-year transition period.

The council appointed Abdalla Hamdok, an economist who has held several U.N. positions, as prime minister, and his government embarked on an ambitious program as it sought to placate pro-democracy demonstrators and rejoin the international community.

As they moved to dissolve Bashir's governing party in November, authorities also overturned a moral policing law that dictated women's dress, and in April they approved a ban on genital cutting.

Hamdok's government has also undertaken a political and economic overhaul, revived talks with rebels, and begun investigations into Bashir's suppression of the Darfur region, promising to prosecute and possibly hand over to the International Criminal Court those wanted for war crimes.

The administration has also lobbied the U.S. to drop Sudan from the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that has restricted investment and foreign aid.