Sudan took a major step back into the international fold Monday when the United States formally removed it from a list of nations that sponsor terrorism, ending a 27-year period of isolation that left the vast African country a diplomatic pariah, hobbled its economy and blocked access to financial aid that it now urgently needs.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the leader of Sudan's fragile transitional government, hailed the U.S. move as a rare cause for celebration in a nation that is straining badly under a crushing economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the beginning of a "new era," Hamdok declared on Twitter, adding that after three decades of isolation Sudan could officially rejoin the international community as "a peaceful nation supporting global stability."

The move put in effect a decision announced by President Donald Trump on Oct. 19, when he said that Sudan would be removed from the terrorism list in exchange for a $335 million compensation payment to the victims of the 1998 al-Qaida attacks on U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Only three countries remain on the U.S. terrorism list: North Korea, Iran and Syria.

In a statement that proclaimed "a fundamental change" in the relationship between the United States and Sudan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Hamdok's government for daring to "chart a bold new course" away from the legacy of Omar al-Bashir, the country's longtime dictator ousted amid dramatic street protests last year.

In delisting Sudan, U.S. officials are certifying that they no longer believe the country is allied with militant groups like Hezbollah and al-Qaida, as it was in 1993 when President Bill Clinton made the designation.

In reality, those ties withered many years ago, even before last year's overthrow of al-Bashir. An effort to remove Sudan from the terrorism list started after the United States lifted many sanctions against Sudan in 2017, and talks formally started in 2018.

But the negotiations were grindingly slow and legally complex, and only gained urgency last summer as the Trump administration sought ways to pressure or induce Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel.

That effort bore fruit Oct. 23 when Sudan agreed, with evident reluctance, to recognize Israel, although it appeared to stop short of agreeing to full diplomatic relations.

In so doing, Sudan became the third Arab country, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to recognize Israel this year. Last week, Morocco joined the list.

For Khartoum, the decision was driven by burning economic need and increasingly precarious domestic politics. Long lines for fuel and others essential supplies, as well as soaring inflation, have put the civilian-military coalition that has replaced al-Bashir under intense pressure in recently.

The crisis fed speculation that Hamdok's civilian-led government, which is supposed to steward the country toward elections scheduled for 2022, could face destabilizing street protests, or worse.

Now the government hopes to access emergency funds from the International Monetary Fund to alleviate its economic pain and is likely to seek forgiveness for some of its $64 billion national debt. Both measures were effectively impossible until now because the terrorism listing obliged the U.S. to oppose financial aid to Sudan.