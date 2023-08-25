GLENDALE, Wis. — A police officer and two other people were injured Friday in an incident outside a hotel in suburban Milwaukee, authorities said.
North Shore Fire/Rescue said it responded to a report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office of two civilians who had suffered gunshot wounds and a law enforcement officer who had been struck by a vehicle in the northern suburb of Glendale.
The fire/rescue agency said it transported two male civilians with gunshot wounds and a law enforcement officer who had been struck by a vehicle to a hospital.
Local news outlets reported the officer had traumatic but non-life-threatening injuries and the two civilians also had non-life-threatening injuries.
