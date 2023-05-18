MEQUON, Wis. — Police in suburban Milwaukee fatally shot a man who walked out of a home and opened fire on officers, authorities said.

The man was killed by a Mequon Police Department officer sent to the home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a neighbor dispute involving a gun, the department said.

The man had barricaded himself in the residence, police said.

Mequon police called in the Ozaukee County Special Response Team to make contact with him, but he shot at officers before that team could arrive.

''Prior to the Special Response Team's arrival, a male subject exited a residence and began firing rounds at officers. The subject was shot by police and has died,'' Sgt. Lindsay Graycarek said.

No officers were injured. A Mequon Police Department officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The shooting remains under investigation.