This is it: Your last chance to enter the Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

We want to see your lizard dressed as a wizard, your toy poodle as a toy soldier, your guinea pig as a ballerina.

You can submit multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as it's your pet wearing the costume and your photograph. (For best results, try shooting your costumed pet with a neutral background. No Photoshopping.)

E-mail your photos to petcontest@startribune.com by midnight Oct. 20. Be sure to include contact information and feel free to add comments on the costume concept, creative challenges and willingness of your pet to be a model.

By entering photography, you give the Star Tribune the right to publish it on any of our platforms in perpetuity.

Photos of the top entries will be published in the Star Tribune on Oct. 30. The winning pets will receive special commemorative dog tags.