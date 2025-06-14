Suárez tosses 7 shutout innings, Schwarber hits 22nd homer to lead Phillies past Toronto 8-0

Harper fielded groundballs at first base before the game, but has yet to swing the bat or throw as he recovers from right wrist inflammation. A two-time NL MVP, Harper seems unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list when his eligibility is up after the three-game set with the Blue Jays. Nola has an injury in his right ribcage and can't throw for at least two weeks. Nola, who had already been out since early May with a sprained right ankle, said he experienced discomfort when he takes deep breaths, and ''obviously, throwing.''