DENVER — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday to win the series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, including an RBI double in the seventh inning to tie it at 3-all. Blaze Alexander, filling in for injured shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, homered in the second for Arizona, which has taken five of seven meetings this season against Colorado.

Michael Toglia had a two-run homer and Ezequiel Tovar added three hits for the Rockies (3-10), who hit double digits in the loss column two weeks into the season.

Suárez, hitless in four previous at bats, blooped a double off reliever Justin Lawrence (0-1) that dropped in front of charging left fielder Nolan Jones for the decisive runs.

Joe Mantiply (1-0) worked one-third inning in relief for the win and Kevin Ginkel retired Jones on a fly ball to center with two outs and the bases loaded for his second save.

Arizona's Tommy Henry went five innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits. He struck out six.

Austin Gomber went the first six innings for Colorado and allowed two runs on six hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Two days removed from surgery to repair a right meniscus tear, SS Geraldo Perdomo was scheduled to begin his post-operative therapy and treatment at the team's spring training facility Wednesday at Salt River Fields. He is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. ''He wants to get back and he's very eager,'' manager Torey Lovullo said prior to the game. ''We need him, we'll need him to return but we won't do it too soon.'' Meanwhile, RHP Paul Sewald, the team's closer who went on the 15-day injured list days before the start of the regular season with a left oblique strain, has been throwing long toss and is expected to begin some bullpen sessions in the coming days.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Following an off day, the Diamondbacks host a series against the St. Louis Cardinals with RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 5.06 ERA) slated to start the opener. The Cardinals counter with LHP Steven Matz (1-0, 1.74).

Rockies: After a day off, Colorado opens a six-game road trip in Toronto on Friday night with RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.27 ERA) scheduled to make his third start of the season. RHP Kevin Gausman (0-1, 9.53) gets the ball for Toronto.

