Suarez hits 32nd and 33rd homers as Diamondbacks rout Cardinals 10-1

PHOENIX — Eugenio Suárez homered twice, Corbin Carroll had two triples and the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised to a 10-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
Suárez has five multi-homer games this season, including a four-homer night April 26. Carroll leads the big leagues with 12 triples.
The 34-year-old Suárez is in an intriguing spot as the trade deadline approaches. The All-Star third baseman has 33 homers and is arguably the best power bat on the market, but it's unclear if the D-backs will be buyers or sellers considering their 49-50 record is still on the fringe of the National League playoff race.
Suarez's 18 homers since June 1 are the most in the big leagues.
D-backs righty Ryne Nelson (6-2) had a quality start, giving up one run on four hits over six innings.
The D-backs jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after Carroll hit a leadoff triple and Geraldo Perdomo brought him home with a single. Josh Naylor reached on catcher's interference with two outs and Suarez followed with a long two-run homer to left field.
Arizona pushed the advantage to 5-0 in the second after Blaze Alexander and Perdomo hit RBI singles. Suarez went deep again in the third with a solo shot to right center.
St. Louis right-hander Sonny Gray (9-4) gave up a season-high nine runs, including eight earned, over 3 1/3 innings. He gave up 11 hits and struck out five.