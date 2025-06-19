Suárez hits 22nd homer and drives in 4 and Diamondbacks beat Blue Jays 9-5 to avoid sweep

TORONTO — Eugenio Suárez homered and drove in four runs, Ryne Nelson pitched 5 2/3 innings for his second straight win and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Pavin Smith also homered and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks. Arizona had gone two games without homering after connecting in a season-high 10 straight.
Suárez finished 3 for 5. Ketel Marte had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Suárez opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning, his team-leading 22nd homer.
Smith extended the lead with a two-run blast in the fifth, his sixth.
Both homers came off Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, who lost his second consecutive outing.
Gausman (5-6) allowed a season-worst seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Gausman is 0-2 with a 7.65 ERA in four June starts.