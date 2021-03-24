Behold the signs of the new season — longer days, blooming trees and the latest fun-shaped, candy-colored accessories, which give us inspiration to add a little spring to our step and freshen up our look for the warm days ahead.

From top

Coperni Swipe large tote, $282, farfetch.com

Jil Sander tote, $1,418, farfetch.com

Marc Jacobs Hot Spot mini round crossbody bag, $90, farfetch.com

Wooden blocks, 16-piece set, $199, guidecraft.com

.

From left

D'Estree Mini Lucio cuff handle leather bag, $995, nordstrom.com

Quilted crossbody bag, $19.99, zara.com

Brick bag in veg tan, $365, building--block.com

Wooden blocks, 16-piece set, $199, guidecraft.com

.

From left

Sondra Roberts woven flap crossbody bag, $99, macys.com

Pink Coach Tabby leather bag $450, macys.com

Sondra Roberts blue bucket bag, $98, macys.com

Barbara Schmidt of studiobstyle in Minneapolis is a nationally known creative director and stylist.