Behold the signs of the new season — longer days, blooming trees and the latest fun-shaped, candy-colored accessories, which give us inspiration to add a little spring to our step and freshen up our look for the warm days ahead.
From top
Coperni Swipe large tote, $282, farfetch.com
Jil Sander tote, $1,418, farfetch.com
Marc Jacobs Hot Spot mini round crossbody bag, $90, farfetch.com
Wooden blocks, 16-piece set, $199, guidecraft.com
From left
D'Estree Mini Lucio cuff handle leather bag, $995, nordstrom.com
Quilted crossbody bag, $19.99, zara.com
Brick bag in veg tan, $365, building--block.com
From left
Sondra Roberts woven flap crossbody bag, $99, macys.com
Pink Coach Tabby leather bag $450, macys.com
Sondra Roberts blue bucket bag, $98, macys.com
Barbara Schmidt of studiobstyle in Minneapolis is a nationally known creative director and stylist.