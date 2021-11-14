PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Zion Styles had 21 points as Maryland Eastern Shore rolled past Bryn Athyn 91-42 on Saturday.

Styles made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Mayowa Akinsanya had 13 points and eight rebounds for Maryland Eastern Shore (1-2). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Mike Mensah had 10 points.

Jamal Cannady Jr. had 17 points for the Lions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com