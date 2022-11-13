PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Zion Styles scored 16 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Bryn Athyn College 90-43 on Saturday night.
Styles added six rebounds for the Hawks (1-1). Chace Davis scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 5 from distance). Troy Hupstead finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.
Jamal Cannady Jr. led the way for the Lions (0-1) with 21 points. Jaryn McCann added seven points for Bryn Athyn College. Noah Riley also had six points.
NEXT UP
Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Charlotte in its next matchup on Monday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Ibrahim, defense dominate in Gophers' 31-3 mastery over Northwestern
Athan Kaliakmanis started at quarterback for the Gophers, but they relied on stout defense and a run game with Mohamed Ibrahim shouldering the load with 36 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Sports
UT Martin dismantles NCCAA-level Champion Christian
Jalen Myers scored 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting coming off the bench, Chris Nix scored 22 shooting 11 for 12 and UT Martin beat NCCAA-member Champion Christian 124-65 on Saturday.
Sports
No. 14 Penn State defense shines in 30-0 rout of Maryland
When the finger-pointing began on the other side of the line of scrimmage, defensive end Chop Robinson knew he and his teammates had Maryland broken.
Colleges
Reusse: A Gophers-Tommies men's basketball rivalry is begging to become a reality
Cross-river Division I foes would add some spark to U's ho-hum nonconference schedule, and actually fill some seats.
Sports
Ostmo has 4 TDs, Montana routs Eastern Washington 63-7
Nick Ostmo ran for three touchdowns and Lucas Johnson passed for two, one to Ostmo, and Montana routed Eastern Washington 63-7 on Saturday.