Stunt performer sues Kevin Costner over his direction of a rape scene in his film series 'Horizon'

''The scene in question was explained to Ms. LaBella, and after she performed the rehearsal in character with another actor, she gave her Stunt Coordinator supervisor a ‘thumbs up' and indicated her willingness to then shoot the scene, if needed (which she was not),'' Singer said in a statement. ''That night, Ms. LaBella had dinner with her supervisor, the stunt coordinator, and with the assistant stunt coordinator, and she was in good spirits and made no complaints to them. She continued to work on the movie for a few more weeks until her wrap date, and she took the stunt coordinator to a thank-you dinner.''