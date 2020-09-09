Dr. Arianne Pontes Oriá does not make animals cry for a living.

Technically, only humans can cry, or weep in response to an emotional state, said Oriá, a veterinarian at the Federal University of Bahia in Brazil. For humans, crying is a way to physically manifest feelings, which are difficult to study and confirm in other creatures.

But Oriá does collect animal tears — the liquid that keeps eyes clean and nourished. In vertebrates, tears are vital for vision. And yet, these captivating fluids have been paid little to no attention.

“A lot of vision, we’re not aware of until it’s a problem,” said Sebastian Echeverri, a biologist who studies animal vision. “We notice when tears are missing.”

As Oriá and her colleagues have reported in a series of recent papers, including one published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, tears can be great equalizers: Across several branches of the tree of life, vertebrates seem to swaddle their eyes with fluid in much the same way. To help them cope with the challenges of various environments, evolution has tinkered with the tears of creatures in ways that scientists are only beginning to explore.

Oriá began her research by studying the tears of caimans, which have “a very curious ocular surface,” she said. While humans blink about 15 times a minute, helping spread fresh-squeezed tears over the cornea, caimans can go about two hours without batting an eyelid (of which they have three). But their eyes don’t dry out.

“We started to think, ‘What kind of molecules give these tear films stability?’ ” Oriá said. The answer could aid the development of treatments for dry eyes and other ophthalmic troubles in people. Her research has expanded to include turtles and tortoises, as well as hawks, parrots, owls and other birds. They have also added mammals like humans, dogs and horses for the sake of comparison.

The chemical recipe for tears — which include a slurry of water, fats, proteins and charged minerals such as sodium — seems to be similar across various species. The few variations that exist seem to track with habitat. Animals that spent most of their time on land had more proteins in their tears than their seafaring counterparts, but they also had less urea — a molecular waste product that’s also found in urine.

Oriá’s team also previously found chemical similarities among dog, horse and human tears, all of which seem to flow quite freely. That might be a mammal thing, Oriá said. But perhaps domestication, which prompted a big shift in scenery for these previously wild animals, tamed their tears, too.