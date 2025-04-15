Study finds more people are obtaining abortions but fewer are traveling to other states for it

Fewer people crossed state lines to obtain abortions in 2024 than a year earlier, a new survey has found.
The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, estimates in a report released Tuesday that the overall number of clinician-provided abortions in states where it's legal rose by less than 1% from 2023 to 2024.
But the number of people crossing state lines for abortions dropped by about 9%.
The report, based on a monthly survey of providers, is the latest look at how the abortion landscape in the U.S. has evolved since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in 2022 in a ruling that eliminated a national constitutional right to abortion and opened the door to state bans and restrictions.
The total number of abortions continued to rise
Guttmacher estimates there were 1.04 million abortions in 2024, up about 1% from its total the previous year.
Multiple studies have found that the total number of abortions in the U.S. has risen since Dobbs, despite some states implementing bans.
Twelve states currently enforce abortion bans with limited exceptions at all stages of pregnancy. Four more have bans that kick in after about six weeks, which is before many women know they're pregnant.