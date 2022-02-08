More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul poised to end vaccine order for restaurants, bars
Mayor Melvin Carter is 'hopeful' that he will be able to lift the city's order by the end of the week. St. Paul's vaccine requirement was set to expire 40 days after it was enacted on Jan. 19.
Politics
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House GOP lawmakers investigating the "violent insurrection" on Jan. 6, 2021, saying it's not the party's job to police the views of lawmakers.
Business
Minnesota business: What you might have missed today
The market rose, Sun Country is booking up, Peloton has a new CEO, and bettors eye the Super Bowl.
Local
Teen charged in homicide that prompted no-knock warrant, Locke's death
The teen, Amir Locke's cousin, had access to the apartment that police raided and where an officer shot Locke, according to the charges.
White Bear Lake Township man charged in woman's overdose death
Jesse Lietzau stands charged with third-degree murder