Students at Florida's only public HBCU protest presidential candidate with DeSantis ties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's only public historically Black university could soon be run by an ally of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has restricted the teaching of African American history and banned public colleges from using taxpayer money on diversity programs.
Marva Johnson, a lobbyist and executive for the telecom company Charter Communications and a former member of the state Board of Education, has been named one of the four finalists to be the next president of Florida A&M University. Students rallied against her candidacy on campus Wednesday, while she was interviewed by the school's board of trustees.
A core mission of FAMU — written into the law that established the school in 1887 — has been to educate African Americans.
The prospect that a DeSantis-aligned candidate could soon lead FAMU has alarmed students, faculty and alumni, who celebrate the university's legacy of Black excellence, social mobility and cultural pride.
Representatives for DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Johnson has been appointed to state boards by DeSantis and then-Gov. Rick Scott and has been criticized for her lack of administrative experience in higher education. Before trustees on Wednesday, Johnson touted her skills in navigating the corporate world and the state Legislature.
''As the leader, I am championing resources. I am moving mountains if they get in your way,'' Johnson said. ''I'm not going to be the best academian at this point in my career.''
While Johnson fielded questions from trustees, dozens of students and alumni gathered at a rally across campus, praying for the future of the university that has lifted up the descendants of enslaved people and helped produce generations of lawyers, pharmacists, architects and engineers.