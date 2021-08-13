Kennedy Rance is one of nine high school students who recently participated in ThreeSixty Journalism's annual Broadcast TV camp. The week-long camp teams up students from across the Twin Cities with local journalists to craft video stories on community issues.

The theme of this year's camp explored racial health equity. Rance, a sophomore at Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School, teamed up with Star Tribune video journalist Mark Vancleave and former MPR editor Bill Warehem to talk about the issue with behavioral consultant Sam Simons.

Simons specializes in counseling Black men on understanding intergenerational trauma to promote healthy relationships with their family and communities. Simons said the murder of George Floyd was a setback for how Black men hope to be viewed by society. "It validated to other folks our continuous fear of being seen as something threatening," he said.

ThreeSixty's Broadcast TV camp is a partnership with the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and hosted by the University of St. Thomas.

More of this year's stories by Broadcast TV campers are available on ThreeSixty Journalism's YouTube channel.