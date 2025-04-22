Student loans in default will be sent for collection. Here's what to know for borrowers

NEW YORK — Starting next month, the Education Department says student loans that are in default will be referred for collections.
Roughly 5.3 million borrowers are in default on their federal student loans and soon could be subject to having their wages garnished.
Referrals for collection had been put on hold since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the U.S. government also paused federal student loan payments and interest accrual as a temporary relief measure. That grace period was extended multiple times by the Biden administration and ended in October.
The department says it will soon begin sending notices on collection efforts, but there are options for borrowers to get out of default.
Here are some key things to know.
How will involuntary collection work?
Beginning May 5, the department will begin involuntary collection through the Treasury Department's offset program. Borrowers who have student loans in default will receive communication from Federal Student Aid in the upcoming weeks with information about their options, according to the Education Department.
Involuntary collection means the government can garnish wages, intercept tax refunds and seize portions of Social Security checks and other benefit payments to go toward paying back the loan.