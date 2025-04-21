Student loans in default to be referred to debt collection, Education Department says

WASHINGTON — The Education Department will begin collection next month on student loans that are in default, including the garnishing of wages for potentially millions of borrowers, officials said Monday.
Currently, roughly 5.3 million borrowers are in default on their federal student loans.
The Trump administration 's announcement marks an end to a period of leniency that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. No federal student loans have been referred for collection since March 2020, including those in default. Under President Joe Biden, the Education Department tried multiple times to forgive millions of people's student loans, only to be stopped by courts.
''American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,'' Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.
Beginning May 5, the department will begin involuntary collection through the Treasury Department's offset program, which withholds payments from the government — including tax refunds, federal salaries and other benefits — from people with past-due debts to the government. After a 30-day notice, the department will also begin garnishing wages for borrowers in default.
The decision to send debt to collections drew criticism from advocates.
''This is cruel, unnecessary and will further fan the flames of economic chaos for working families across this country,'' said Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center.
Already, many borrowers have been bracing for obligations coming due.