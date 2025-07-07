Student loan cancellation program could become Trump retribution tool, some advocates fear

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reshaping a student loan cancellation program into what some fear will become a tool for political retribution, taking aim at organizations that serve immigrants and transgender youth.
The Education Department is preparing an overhaul of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that would strip the benefit from organizations involved in ''illegal activities" and allow the U.S. education secretary to decide which should lose eligibility. A draft proposal released by the department includes definitions of illegal activity that center on immigration, terrorism and transgender issues.
Several advocates invited to weigh in on the draft proposal raised concerns it would give the department subjective authority to decide if an organization is engaged in anything illegal — a power that could be used to remove entire hospital systems or state governments from the program.
''That's definitely an indicator for me that this is politically motivated and perhaps will be used as a tool for political punishment,'' said Betsy Mayotte, president of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors and one of the advocates asked to review the policy as part of a rulemaking process.
Plan could block many from loan relief
More than 1 million Americans have had loans canceled through the program, including teachers, nurses, firefighters and others.
Congress created the program in 2007 to encourage college graduates to work in the public sector. It promises to cancel all remaining debt after borrowers make 120 monthly loan payments while working for any level of government. Currently, nonprofits also are eligible if they focus on certain areas including public interest law, public health or education.
A federal database of eligible employers currently includes some that provide grants to transgender youth and their families so they can travel to states that permit gender-affirming care for minors. It also includes some that provide legal services to immigrants regardless of their legal status.