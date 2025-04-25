Student gospel singers take stage at New Orleans festival known for celebrity acts

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival each spring is known for hosting some of the world's most famous jazz, funk and rock acts. Yet it's also become a showcase for lesser-known talent: local schoolchildren.
Gospel choirs from area high schools took the stage Friday at the festival's famed Gospel Tent, continuing a decades-long tradition for Louisiana students.
First up to perform was the Eleanor McMain choir, jolting the audience with a blast of musical joy, from the rollicking call-and-response of ''Melodies From Heaven'' to an a cappella rendition of the ''Battle Hymn of the Republic.''
Choir member Chloe Bailey, 18, said the performance is about pride.
''Not only do I get to make myself proud, my parents proud, I get to make the whole world proud and have a look of how beautiful it is to see Black people and Black children thriving and going up higher, because we don't get a lot of opportunities like this,'' she said.
In a city with a rich music heritage, the festival is a prized opportunity to celebrate arts that teachers say do not receive the attention they once did in schools.
Music education suffered in New Orleans in the 1990s due to funding cuts, said Matthew Sakakeeny, a professor of music at Tulane University. Up until then, majority Black schools typically had at least one full-time music teacher, even when schools were segregated, but dozens of teachers lost their jobs and offerings were ''drastically cut back,'' he said.
Hurricane Katrina was another blow, leading to the city's traditional public schools being replaced with charter schools. Sakakeeny said there's enormous pressure to focus on core academics, rather than arts, as they'll get shut down if their test scores are not good enough.