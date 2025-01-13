Anyone who related to the novel “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” oozing as it was with hip references and the high of finding your people, will feel at home in “Nobody’s Empire.” So, too, will those who have dealt with “invisible” diseases, disbelieving doctors and the toll they take on mental health. Ultimately, though, it’s a largely autobiographical book about the love of music, and how Belle and Sebastian would emerge from pain and joy and travels and trauma.