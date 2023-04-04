Stu Abraham, who has served as a bridge between publishers, distributors and bookstores for decades, is the winner of this year's Kay Sexton Award sponsored by the Minnesota Book Awards.

For more than 40 years, Abraham has worked as sales manager for a number of publishers, introducing readers and booksellers to works published by Coffee House Press, Graywolf Press, Lerner Publishing and many other local and regional small presses, as well as national houses such as Farrar, Straus & Giroux, Candlewick, Chronicle Books and others.

Abraham has also volunteered for years as an unofficial agent, helping authors to find a publisher, work with bookstores and build their careers.

The Kay Sexton Award is presented annually to a person or organization in recognition of their work in fostering books, readings and literary activity in Minnesota. The Minnesota Book Awards will be held May 2 at the Ordway Theater in St. Paul. Tickets are $22 and available at www.thefriends.org/mnba. The event also will be livestreamed.

Laurie Hertzel is senior editor for books at the Star Tribune.