Struggling Starbucks replaces its top executive, names Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol as next leader

By Associated Press

August 13, 2024 at 12:22PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif — Struggling Starbucks replaces its top executive, names Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol as next leader.

