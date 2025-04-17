Struggling Ivory Coast cocoa farmers are worried about US tariff plans

N'GATTAKRO, Ivory Coast — Jean Mari Konan Yao says he's struggling as a cocoa farmer in the west African nation of Ivory Coast, which produces almost half the world's cocoa supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate.
Like many in Ivory Coast — the world's biggest cocoa producer — Konan Yao says cocoa has long provided a lifeline for him, but adverse weather and plant diseases have hurt harvests in recent years.
Now, cocoa farmers worry even more over President Donald Trump's plans to impose a 21% tariff on products from Ivory Coast — the highest among West African nations.
Although Trump has suspended the tariff plans for 90 days pending further review, authorities in Ivory Coast have warned that such tariffs could send the price of cocoa even higher and destabilize the local market by slowing their sales.
Ivory Coast produces between 2 million and 2.5 million metric tons of cocoa annually, with around 200,000 to 300,000 metric tons exported to the United States, according to the Coffee and Cocoa Council.
In 2023, Ivory Coast exported $3.68 billion worth of cocoa beans, its second biggest export after gold. The U.S. was its fourth-largest importer of cocoa beans, after the Netherlands, Malaysia and Belgium, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
For most local cocoa growers, any U.S. tariff could further shake a market already struggling with decreasing yields and shrinking funding that has limited farmers' ability to meet global demands for chocolate.
''If we hear the American president is going to put a tax on the price of cocoa, it's really not good for us, it doesn't help us,'' said another cocoa farmer, Salif Traoré.