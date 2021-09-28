Was selling their payments worth it?
We looked at hundreds of Minnesota cases.
By C.J. SINNER & THOMAS OIDE  •  Star Tribune staff
Data analysis  •  October 3, 2021
UNSETTLED

Cashing in on accident victims

Explore: The Data
Part 1: The Sellers
Part 2: The Judges
Part 3: The Buyers
Part 4: The Guardians
Since 2000, hundreds of Minnesotans have sold future portions of their long-term legal settlements for an upfront cash payment. In so doing, many ended up with far less than they were originally entitled to receive in future payments. The Star Tribune gathered data on more than 1,200 cases approved by Minnesota judges. Here's what we learned from those cases.

More than 700 Minnesotans have sold their structured settlement payments at least once since 2000.

Many completed more than one sale, so we combined all the sales a person has made into a single dot.

Then, we charted each person based on how much total cash they received from the companies that bought their payments ...

... and what share of their settlement's original payments they kept.

Most people received around $50,000 in cash, so their deals clustered at the bottom of a traditional chart, making it hard to compare individuals.

By switching to a logarithmic scale — a common approach for comparing broad ranges of data like this — individual cases can be seen more easily.

Fewer than 20 people received cash equal to at least 80% of their settlement's future payments.

A Ramsey County judge approved a 2015 deal in which the seller received 88.2% of their payments, noting it was "a pretty decent proposal."

But more than 40 Minnesotans ended up with cash equal to 20% or less of their future payments.

A Morrison County judge rejected a 2013 deal in which the seller would have received 15.6% of their payments, calling it "an unconscionably small return on the payments being forfeited."

On average, sellers only received 40% of their future payments in cash.

Who is buying these payments? It’s often J.G. Wentworth or its subsidiary Peachtree Settlement. The companies bought payment streams from four in 10 Minnesotans who did at least one deal.

Read part 1: Investors reap big gains from vulnerable Minnesotans

Ninety people filed at least one of their deals in Anoka County, where judges approved 96% of cases that went to a hearing. By contrast, Hennepin County judges approved 82% of the deals they reviewed.

Coming soon: Judges say they have limited power to block unfair sales

A third of the sellers received court approval to conduct more than one transaction, and the terms were usually worse on later deals.

Coming soon: How payment purchasing firms find and swarm accident victims

In some parts of the country, judges assign guardians to help would-be sellers decide if the sale is in their best interest. In Minnesota, we could find only one person in our data with a guardian.

Coming soon: The New Mexico court that's helping people get better deals

Explore the data

Hover over the dots to see how much cash Minnesotans received for selling their payments.

About the series
Unsettled is a Star Tribune special report examining how companies obtain court approval to purchase payments intended to help accident victims recover from their injuries. The series was largely reported in 2019 but publication was delayed when the pandemic struck in early 2020. Additional reporting was conducted in 2020 and 2021.
Data Analysis
Hundreds of Minnesotans sold their payments at a discount for cash upfront. Explore the cases to see what they gave up and got in return.
Part 1: The Sellers
Deals often involve accident victims with mental health problems who don’t understand what they’re giving up in these transactions.
Part 2: The Judges
Judges often rubber stamp deals after brief hearings, even when they don’t approve of the terms or there are other objections.
Part 3: The Buyers
Companies mount relentless marketing campaigns aimed at persuading people to sell off a piece of their court settlements.
Part 4: The Guardians
In New Mexico, some judges routinely appoint guardians to look into whether a deal makes sense for the seller, leading to far lower approval rates.

SERIES CREDITS

Reporting: Jeffrey Meitrodt, Nicole Norfleet and Adam Belz
Illustration: Brock Kaplan
Photos and videos: Jeff Wheeler, Mark Vancleave and Cheryl Diaz Meyer
Development: Thomas Oide
Design: Dave Braunger, Anna Boone, Josh Penrod
Graphics: C.J. Sinner
Editing: Eric Wieffering
Copy editing: Lisa Legge and Ginny Greene
Digital engagement: Anna Ta, Ashley Miller and Tom Horgen

ABOUT THE DATA

Applications to buy settlement payments are public record, and the Star Tribune reviewed more than 1,700 individual case filings in Minnesota courts over the last 20 years. We compiled a database with information on each case, including the company that bought the payments; the financial terms if available; the district court and presiding judge; whether the case was approved, denied, dismissed or pending, and notable details about the person filing to sell their settlement.
To measure individual outcomes, we filtered the data to about 1,200 sales that judges approved. We summarized those deals by person, identifying about 800 individuals who made at least one sale, including the total amount they sold and received. We removed people for whom we didn’t have financial details from all of their sales. This left nearly 700 people for whom we calculated the total percentage of money they received against what they would have received had they not sold any payments.