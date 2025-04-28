Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with a revamped and upgraded Fever roster

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark slapped the court with both hands and started gesturing in her side's direction after forcing a 5-second call near the end of Tuesday's practice.
It was only Day 2 of training camp, yet this is what Clark has yearned for these past seven months — going back to work with a new coach, a revamped roster and even higher expectations in her second WNBA season.
After leading the Fever to their first playoff berth in eight years, winning the league's Rookie of the Year Award, being named Associated Press 2024 Female Athlete of the Year and Time magazine's 2024 Athlete of the Year, Clark returned to Indianapolis a stronger, wiser player, more determined to win the championship that eluded her in college.
''It was an adjustment sure, because I was so used to playing minutes for, well, basically a year of my life. That's all I did," Clark said. ''So the rest was good. I thought it was going to feel long and it really didn't. We were in here all the time. But that rest aspect, just getting my body where it needed to be and really on things I needed to work on was super important. But I'm ready to compete again.''
It was a well-deserved vacation for perhaps the busiest player in women's basketball.
She capped her final college season by playing a 39-game schedule while leading Iowa to a second straight national championship game. One week after losing to South Carolina, the Fever drafted her No. 1 overall and 13 days after that, training camp opened.
Following a brief preseason, Clark made her regular-season debut May 10. That started a grueling 42-game grind during which the Fever overcame a 1-8 start to finish 20-20. Then they were swept out of the playoffs.
The only real stoppage for Clark during that 81-game, 10 1/2-month span was the monthlong Olympic break.