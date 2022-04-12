Strong winds from a storm that moved through the Faribault area Tuesday afternoon toppled several semitrailer trucks on Interstate 35.

The northbound lanes were closed between Faribault Road and the Medford exit for about an hour after the fierce winds struck about 2 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The lanes reopened just after 3 p.m. Southbound lanes remained open throughout the incident.

Winds between 40 and 45 mph accompanied a severe thunderstorm in the area at the time, but gusts could have been higher and strong enough to cause the trucks to tip over, said Brent Hewitt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Images from Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed as many as nine big rigs on their side, along with numerous crashes.

The high easterly winds with heavy rain and hail were associated with a moisture surge setting the stage for potentially dangerous weather Tuesday night, Hewitt said.

An enhanced risk of severe weather between 6 and 11 p.m. is in effect for southern Minnesota from Mankato southward and along the I-90 corridor where there could be tornados, Hewitt said.

At 3 p.m. a storm producing hail 1 inch in diameter was reported northwest of Winona in southeastern Minnesota and was moving into Wisconsin. The storm was expected to be in the Cochrane and Fountain City areas by 3:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in La Crosse said.

Earlier hail ¾ inches in diameter was reported in Red Wing and 1 inch in diameter near Dundas and Northfield. Large hail stones also were reported in Stewartville and St. Charles, the Weather Service said.

The Twin Cities has a slight risk of seeing strong weather Tuesday evening, he said.