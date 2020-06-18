Yes, June Has Been Windier Than Average



An outdoor, well-ventilated spot lowers the risk of catching COVID-19 right? Especially during these recent windblown weeks. Diane emailed: "My friend who just moved here from Omaha can t believe the wind we have - she's not a happy camper!"

This is unusual, according to Kenny Blumenfeld at the Minnesota DNR. June is running 1-2 mph above average, but several days this month we've seen average winds during an entire day above 15 mph. "We measure wind speed, but feel its energy, which increases with the square of the wind speed. A 20 mph wind may be two times faster than a 10 mph wind, but it feel four times stronger," Blumenfeld said.

A series of weak cool fronts will take the edge off the heat into late June. Strong T-storms rumble into town later today, and a slow-moving front may drop over an inch of rain tonight. Skies clear Friday, but instability thundershowers mushroom to life this weekend, especially afternoon hours.

We're due for a cool correction after the 10th warmest start to June on record.

Central Minnesota Soaker? NOAA's 3 KM NAM model is showing some 1-2" amounts for parts of central and western Minnesota by Friday morning; lesser amounts closer to MSP. Map: pivotalweather.com.

A Few Waves of Storms Today. NOAA's NAM model brings one line of storms across Minnesota during the morning hours Thursday; a second wave of strong storms may redevelop during the afternoon hours. Loop: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

A Slight Cooling Trend. If the sun is out long enough we may hit 90F again today (for the 6th time so far this summer season). That's already more than the summer of 2019, when MSP hit 90 F. only 4 times. Expect a night and day difference this summer: more heat, less flooding.

A Little Canadian Relief. We should get a break from hot weather next week with mostly upper 70s and low 80s, according to ECMWF. The average high at MSP during this period is close to 80 F, so these readings aren't too far off the mark. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Warmer For the 4th? A low-confidence forecast (more of a WAG) but after a slight cool-down the last week of June GFS guidance hints at a warming trend in early July as temperatures (consistently) rise into the 80s, maybe a few 90s for southern Minnesota looking out roughly 2 weeks.

June 17, 2010: The largest single-day tornado outbreak in Minnesota history occurs with 48 tornadoes across the state. This outbreak would set the stage for a record breaking tornado year in Minnesota that finished with 113 tornadoes, the most of any state in the US that year. There were three EF-4 tornadoes and four EF-3 tornadoes in Minnesota. Four tornado fatalities occurred, which was the highest daily number since July 5, 1978. (source: Twin Cities National Weather Service).

Slight Dry Bias So Far in June. Latest data shows a roughly half inch rainfall deficit this month in the Twin Cities, but Brainerd and St. Cloud are considerably drier, while much of Wisconsin shows June rainfall above average, to date. Maps above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Records Have Already Been Broken, and Hurricane Season Just Started. CNN provides more perspective on the first 3 tropical storms of 2020: "...Before the season officially began on June 1, we already had two named storms: Arthur and Bertha, which is impressive in and of itself. Then we added Cristobal, the third named storm of the season, and that pushed us into the record books. "We did set a record for the earliest third named storm formation date on record, breaking the old record set in 2016," says Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. This means that this year was the earliest a named storm that starts with the letter "C" has formed. Even more impressive: All three of those storms had a direct impact on the US. The latter two made a direct landfall on US soil; Bertha in South Carolina, and Cristobal in Louisiana..."

Goldman Sees $16 Trillion Opening as Rebewables Pass Oil and Gas. Bloomberg provides details: "Spending on renewable power is set to overtake oil and gas drilling for the first time next year as clean energy affords a $16 trillion investment opportunity through 2030, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Renewables including biofuels will account for about a quarter of all energy spending next year, up from about 15% in 2014, Goldman analysts including Michele Della Vigna said in a June 16 note. This is in part driven by diverging costs of capital, as borrowing rates have risen to as high as 20% for hydrocarbon projects compared with as little as 3% for clean energy..."

Clean Energy Capacity Grew at a Record Pace in 2019. Some interesting perspective from TIME.com: "...Renewable energy, like wind and solar power, is becoming cheaper thanks to improving technology, growing economies of scale, and fierce competition in the sector. For example, in the second half of 2019, it cost 83% less to generate electricity from solar plants than it did 10 years earlier, according to the report. Generating more electricity from renewable sources—which, unlike fossil fuels, do not emit greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide that trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere—is essential to preventing the worst effects of climate change. Currently 13.4% of global electricity is generated from renewable sources. That’s up from 12.4% in 2018 and 5.9% in 2009, according to the U.N..."

The Auto Industry is Wrecked - Let's Rebuild It With Electric. A Green Car New Deal? WIRED.com spells out a hypothetical world where a pandemic and depression would point the auto industry in a sustainable direction - faster: "...In the first quarter of 2020, domestic automakers saw their sales fall by nearly one-half from a year ago. This was due mainly to the Covid-19 crisis, which shuttered factories and dealerships, and put millions of people out of work. With the ranks of the unemployed now including nearly one in every seven American workers, and recent reports suggesting that many of the lost jobs will never return, the forecast for the car industry looks uncertain at best. The situation has gotten so terrible, in fact, that it might be taken as a form of opportunity. Now is the time for a massive rethinking of our automotive and vehicular future. To rescue the American auto industry, and our world, we should launch a massive, coordinated private-public partnership: the Green-Car New Deal. This intensive investment would save existing jobs and create new ones as it hastened a large-scale shift by industry and consumers to electric vehicles..."

You Too Can Own a Robot Dog. Where's The Terminator when you need him? AP News has the partly-sinister details: "...You can now buy one of those unnerving animal-like robots you might have seen on YouTube — so long as you don’t plan to use it to harm or intimidate anyone. Boston Dynamics on Tuesday started selling its four-legged Spot robots online for just under $75,000 each. The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and observe their surroundings with cameras and other sensors. But people who buy them online must agree not to arm them or intentionally use them as weapons, among other conditions..."

File photo credit: "In this May 24, 2018, file photo, a Boston Dynamics SpotMini robot walks through a conference room during a robotics summit in Boston. Boston Dynamics on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 started selling its four-legged Spot robots online for just under $75,000 each. The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and open doors. But people who buy them online must agree not to arm them or intentionally use them as weapons, among other conditions." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

90 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

80 F. average high on June 17.

75 F. high on June 17, 2019.

June 18, 1939: A deadly tornado hits Anoka. 9 fatalities and over 200 injuries are reported.

June 18, 1850: Territorial Governor Ramsey reports that about halfway between Ft. Ripley and Ft. Snelling on the Mississippi a severe hail storm occurred in the evening. One or two hailstones picked up were as large as hen’s eggs and he thought he saw one about the size of a 'musket ball.'

THURSDAY: Humid. Showers, T-storms likely. Winds: S 15-25. High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Storms, rain, heavy at times. Low: 64



FRIDAY: Becoming sunny, less humid. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 84



SATURDAY: Sunny start, few PM T-showers. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 81



SUNDAY: Partly sunny, few PM T-showers. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 82



MONDAY: Sunny and comfortably cool. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 83



TUESDAY: Unsettlted, growing chance of T-storms. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High: 86



WEDNESDAY: Free A/C. Windy and less humid. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High: 78

Climate Stories...

Deadly Heat is Killing Americans. A Decade of Inaction on Climate Puts Lives at Risk. The Guardian describes recent trends in heat-related risk: "...Yearly heat-related deaths have more than doubled in Arizona in the last decade to 283. Across the country, heat caused at least 10,000 deaths between 1999 and 2016 – more than hurricanes, tornadoes or floods in most years. Scientists link the warming planet to a rise in dangerous heat in the US, as well as the spread of infectious diseases and other health conditions. Federal research predicts heatstroke and similar illnesses will claim tens of thousands of American lives each year by the end of the century. Already, higher temperatures pose lethal risks: the five warmest years nationwide have all occurred since 2006. In the last six decades, the number of annual heatwaves in 50 US cities has, on average, tripled. In contrast to a viral pandemic, this is a quiet, insidious threat with no end point..."

Show Your Stripes. Climate Central explains: "Thursday is the third annual #MetsUnite to #ShowYourStripes. Created by climate scientist Ed Hawkins using annual temperature anomalies (the difference from long-term average), this simple blue-to-red visual has inspired communities around the world. Warming stripes have appeared on cars, murals, light shows, Economist magazines, and much more—not to mention their use by hundreds of meteorologists and climate communicators. This year, Climate Central has updated these “stripes” graphics for the U.S. states and 160 of our 244 cities (those with 100+ years of data)--adding a stripe for 2019, the world’s second-hottest year on record. Most places show a clear warming trend, especially in fast-warming areas like the Southwest, Northeast, and Alaska. And while recent temperatures were mixed in the U.S., the world had its warmest May on record—virtually guaranteeing another top-5 year for heat. NOAA and NASA’s global temperature data is in, naming 2019 the 2nd hottest year on Earth since records began and making the 2010s the hottest decade on record..."

Trump's EPA Balks at a Chance to Save Black Lives from Pollution. Vox connects the dots: "...The current regulatory limits on particulate pollution under the Clean Air Act were set in 2012, based on scientific review concluded in 2010. As subsequent science has revealed, they are inadequate to protect public health. That was the strong and unanimous conclusion of the panel of 19 scientists assembled in 2015 to assess the evidence. Nonetheless, EPA claims the science is not settled and is refusing to tighten the standards, which will mean, on an ongoing basis, well over 10,000 unnecessary deaths in the US every year. The purported rationale, of this and all the administration’s deregulatory efforts, is to reduce costs to industry. But the costs of pollution don’t disappear when they are removed from industry’s books..."

File image : Paul Douglas.

89% Probability 2020 Will Be Warmest Year on Record. So Says Berkeley Earth: "...Of the first five months of 2020, only April and May have set a new record, though January to March were each no lower than the fourth warmest. Overall, the January to May average has been the 2nd warmest. The warmest January to May period occurred in 2016 and coincided with a massive El Niño event. It is remarkable that 2020 is approaching the same level of warmth despite the lack of El Niño conditions this year...The statistical approach that we use now believes that 2020 has an 89% likelihood of surpassing 2016 and becoming the warmest year that has been directly measured. It is highly likely that 2020 will be one of the 2 warmest years since 1850. However, we should note that the odds of a La Niña developing before the end of the year have also been increasing. If La Niña does occur, it will presumably push global temperatures towards the lower portion of the projected range..."

Losing Ice. Here's an update from NASA: "Data from NASA's GRACE and GRACE Follow-On satellites show that the land ice sheets in both Antarctica (upper chart) and Greenland (lower chart) have been losing mass since 2002. The GRACE mission concluded science operations in June 2017. GRACE Follow-On began data collection in June 2018 and is now continuing the mass change data record for both ice sheets. This data record includes the latest data processing improvements and is continuously updated as more data are collected (with a lag of up to two months)..."

Inside Clean Energy: The Racial Inequity in Clean Energy and How to Fight It. Here's an excerpt from InsideClimate News: "...Some background: In 2019, the solar industry's workforce was 7.7 percent "black or African American," according to the Solar Foundation, while black workers represent 13 percent of the U.S. labor force. At the same time, residents of neighborhoods with black or Hispanic majorities are much less likely to have rooftop solar than residents in white neighborhoods, even after accounting for differences in income and home ownership rates, according to a paper published last year in the journal Nature Sustainability. Among the reasons for this disparity in rooftop solar use may be that solar companies are marketing their services less in black and Hispanic neighborhoods..."