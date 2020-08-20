Severe Storm Threat

We are watching the potential that a few pop-up strong to severe storms could occur later Thursday/Thursday Night across portions of northwestern Minnesota. The stronger storms might be capable of some large hail and damaging winds.

As we head late into Friday we will likely watch showers and storms blossom across the state ahead of a system working in. Above is a high-resolution model showing the potential storms as we work through Friday night into Saturday. The loop, from WeatherBell, shows the forecast radar every three hours from 1 PM Friday through 7 PM Saturday.

As those storms pop ahead of the system moving in late Friday into Friday Night, a few of the storms could be on the strong side. A Marginal Risk is in place across much of the state for the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

As the system continues to move through the region Saturday, a few strong to severe storms could be possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds would once again be the main threats.

A Few Strong Storms Possible Tonight Into Saturday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

What is it with rain and weekends? Last weekend marked the ninth weekend in a row with at least a trace of rain at the MSP airport in the local climate reports. Yes, technically the 0.03" that was reported last weekend fell at the very end of the climate day Sunday, but it still counts. The last weekend without rain in the Twin Cities was June 13-14, which was in the middle of an eight day stretch without rain.

This weekend looks to make it ten in a row, as a system pushes through with thunderstorms tonight into Saturday. A few of these storms could be strong, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. The good news is that Sunday looks dry for outdoor activities as summer continues to slip away.

Today looks to be the warmest day heading into the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the low 90s. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through the middle of next week before slightly cooler weather moves in for the end of the week.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Warm and sunny. Overnight storms. Wake up 68. High 87. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Storms, mainly in the morning. PM sun. Wake up 68. High 85. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 65. High 84. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer. Northern MN storms. Wake up 65. High 87. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and slightly less humid. Wake up 69. High 88. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Wake up 70. High 88. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cooler. Morning rumble of thunder? Wake up 66. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

August 21st

1918: Minnesota's third deadliest tornado strikes Tyler and destroys the downtown area, leaving 36 dead.

1886: High winds hit Northfield with winds blowing at 60 mph for 20 minutes. Peak gusts up to 75-80 mph are recorded.

1883: The 4th deadliest tornado in Minnesota history hits Rochester. The tornado kills 31 residents and injures 100 more. Appalled by the lack of medical care received by the tornado's victims, Mother Alfred Moes, founder of the Sisters of St. Francis, proposes to build and staff a hospital if Dr. W.W. Mayo will provide medical care. St. Marys Hospital opens in 1889 with 27 beds and eventually grows into the Mayo Clinic.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 21st

Average High: 80F (Record: 98F set in 1947)

Average Low: 61F (Record: 44F set in 2004)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 3.64" set in 1924)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 21st

Sunrise: 6:22 AM

Sunset: 8:08 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 45 minutes and 48 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 53 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 27th (13 hours, 28 minutes, and 12 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (7:59 PM)

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

It's going to be a warm, sunny, and sticky day in the Twin Cities Friday with morning temperatures around 70F and highs climbing into the upper 80s. Don't be surprised to see some bank thermometers reading in the 90s! It will certainly feel like the low 90s when you factor in the humidity. We will see the chance of storms as we roll into the overnight hours.

A mainly sunny day is expected across much of the state, but by the late afternoon and evening hours we will start to see showers and thunderstorms popping across portions of central and northern Minnesota. Highs will range from the 70s in the Arrowhead to the low 90s in southwestern Minnesota.

Highs will be up to 10F degrees above average across the state Friday. The average high in the Twin Cities for August 21st is 80F.

Temperatures will cool slightly as we head into the weekend, with the mid-80s expected. Upper 80s return, though, heading into early next week with fairly dry conditions.

National Weather Forecast

As we head into Friday, a stalled out boundary across the Southeast along with tropical moisture will lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be heavy. A system in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could lead to storms, especially Friday Night. And a few showers will be possible in the Pacific Northwest with a cold front off the coast. Excessive heat will continue across portions of the Southwest, and conditions will continue to be favorable for wildfires to spread.

Due to continued rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Southeast into the first half of the weekend, the potential exists for 3"+ of rain in some locations by Saturday evening.

Tropical Update

We are tracking two systems in the Atlantic late Thursday - Tropical Depressions 13 and 14. We're also still watching Tropical Storm Genevieve off of Baja California as the system continues to weaken.

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed late Wednesday night, and as of the 5 PM AST update was still a Tropical Depression with winds of 35 mph. The system was moving west-northwest at 21 mph. Tropical Storm Watches are in place from the Leeward Islands to Puerto Rico. This system is expected to strengthen over the next few days, becoming a tropical storm on Friday. Depending on how close this system gets to the Greater Antilles this week into early next week, we could see a hurricane threatening the Southeastern United States early next week.

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed during the midday hours Thursday in the Caribbean and is moving to the west at 18 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of Honduras and Nicaragua. This system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday night and could be near hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. As we head into next week the system could impact portions of the western or northern Gulf Coast, making two systems impacting the United States around the same time.

Genevieve has been weakening today, becoming a tropical storm earlier this afternoon, as dry and stable air takes a toll on the storm. As of the 3 PM MDT update Thursday, Genevieve had winds of 70 mph and was moving northwest at 12 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in place across portions of Baja California. Genevieve will continue to weaken over the next few days and should become a remnant low this weekend.

California wildfires are so intense they’re frying the fire cams

More from the San Francisco Chronicle: "The lightning-sparked wildfires raging across Northern California are so intense that for the first time, they are torching the remote cameras that help monitor them. Five cameras, including three in the Bay Area, have been destroyed or severely damaged so far — some eerily catching the fires’ time-lapsed progress toward them and their own final moments before the flames overwhelmed them."

Colorado Wildfires Are Climate Change ‘In The Here And Now’ — And A Sign Of Summers To Come

More from Colorado Public Radio: "Despite the intense heat and smoky air, John Omstead decided to spend one of his days off this summer fly fishing. He traveled from his home town of Vail to a spot on the Eagle River near Dotsero, just a few miles away from the Grizzly Creek fire raging in Glenwood Canyon. After a few hours of catch-and-release, including “one really big rainbow,” Omstead had to call it quits. The smoke started to burn his eyes, and the water had warmed to the point where fish start to get stressed and sluggish. “You can’t even really fish all day anymore, it’s just too hot,” Omstead said. “It’s almost becoming the new norm.” So far, 2020 is Colorado’s third driest year on record and the 12th warmest, according to the state climatologist."

How China’s Expanding Fishing Fleet Is Depleting the World’s Oceans

More from Yale Environment 360: "For years, no one knew why dozens of battered wooden “ghost boats” — often along with corpses of North Korean fishermen whose starved bodies were reduced to skeletons — were routinely washing ashore along the coast of Japan. A recent investigation I did for NBC News, based on new satellite data, has revealed, however, what marine researchers now say is the most likely explanation: China is sending a previously invisible armada of industrial boats to illegally fish in North Korean waters, forcing out smaller North Korean boats and leading to a decline in once-abundant squid stocks of more than 70 percent. The North Korean fishermen washing up in Japan apparently ventured too far from shore in a vain search for squid and perished."