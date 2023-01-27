As the clock ticked inside of five minutes left in the third period of last Friday's Gophers men's hockey game against Michigan, Jackson LaCombe positioned himself atop the right circle, waiting for a pass. Fellow defenseman Mike Koster quickly sent the puck across the ice, and LaCombe blasted a one-timer past Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo.

That goal tied the score 3-3, brought the sellout crowd of more than 10,000 at 3M Arena at Mariucci to a frenzy and set the stage for Matthew Knies' overtime winner — which came on a rebound off another rockey by LaCombe.

"It's just being in the right areas at those times and staying calm at the end of games,'' the senior defenseman said.

Thing is, LaCombe's flair for the dramatic is becoming common.

On Saturday, LaCombe completed a four-point weekend by assisting on Bryce Brodzinski's goal that tied the score 4-4 with 2:42 left in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Wolverines. A week earlier in the series opener at Notre Dame, the Eden Prairie native and former Shattuck-St. Mary's star hammered a shot past Fighting Irish goalie Ryan Bischel for the tying goal with 24 seconds left in the third period of a 2-2 tie.

"That's what an All-American looks like, right there,'' Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "He comes back his senior year, and there's been no let-up in his game, and he even takes it to another level. Pretty special.''

The stats certainly back Motzko's assessment. With six goals and 19 assists for 25 points, LaCombe leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally among defensemen in scoring. He has two goals and three assists in his past four games and has a point in 18 of 26 games. He's a big reason why the Gophers have a 10-point lead in the Big Ten standings entering the Friday-Saturday series against Michigan State at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The college hockey community is noticing, too. LaCombe is one of the Gophers' three candidates for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey's top player. He joins junior defenseman Brock Faber and Knies, a sophomore forward.

"It's special, for sure,'' LaCombe said. "On our team, we could have so many guys up for that award, and to us it doesn't really matter. We're just focused on our team and having fun.''

Fulfilling his promise

At Shattuck, LaCombe was a scoring phenom, amassing a single-season program record of 89 points on 22 goals and 67 assists in 54 games in 2018-19. A second-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks that season, LaCombe has made steady progress in his Gophers career, collecting 13 points as a freshman, 21 as a sophomore and 30 last season.

Motzko saw the LaCombe's development take off as his body matured to where he's 6-2 and 200 pounds.

"He came in as a boy and now he's a man,'' Motzko said. "He's kind of a brick, to go with the talent he has.''

LaCombe was a forward in his youth hockey career, and he actually potted a goal on his only shift at forward during a Nov. 18 win at Michigan. He's complemented those offensive skills with a strong focus on defense.

"My defensive game has been huge this year, and my intensity and work ethic has been good this year,'' LaCombe said. "Having so many good guys to practice with every day has improved those skills.''

Staying at the U

LaCombe, whose father, Chris, is an NHL agent, had a big decision last spring: return to the Gophers for a final season or begin his pro career with the Ducks organization. He opted to stay, joining Faber, Ryan Johnson and Knies with the goal of winning a national championship.

"It was definitely tough,'' LaCombe said. "Both sides would have been a good choice, but I have another year to develop, and obviously playing on such a great team with great guys was really important to me.''

Motzko is thankful for LaCombe's decision and holds him in high esteem.

"That's one of the better defensemen in college hockey you're gonna see,'' he said.