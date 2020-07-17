CANBERRA, Australia — A strong earthquake Friday shook inland Papua New Guinea.
The nation's disaster management center said the epicenter was inland near Kokoda and very deep. Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby but not strongly.
The center was checking for more information from people in the remote area struck by the quake.
No tsunami warning was issued, and the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat had passed.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 7.0 magnitude quake was 80 kilometers (53 miles) deep.
