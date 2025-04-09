World

Strong quake shakes Taiwan

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 2:30AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital.

The Central Weather Administration measured the quake at 5.8 magnitude. The shaking in Taipei lasted only a few seconds.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.0 quake was about 21 kilometers (12 miles) south-southeast of Yilan on the northeast coast. It was centered 69 kilometers (43 miles) below the Earth's surface. Deeper quakes can be widely felt while generally causing less damage than shallow quakes.

