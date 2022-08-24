Chris Odegaard pitched a three-hitter to lead St. Louis Park an 8-0 victory over Baseball 365 and the team's fourth Class A championship in the Minnesota Baseball Association's Class A division.

St. Louis Park, which last won the tournament in 2018, also defeated Baseball 365 2-1 on Saturday night to set up the final game.

The run allowed in the semifinal was the only one given up by St. Louis Park pitchers in the team's five state tournament games. Odegaard was named the tournament's top pitcher and another St. Louis Park pitcher, Andy Davis, was named tournament MVP.

The Class B and C tournaments finished their first weekends of play and continue Friday at Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.

