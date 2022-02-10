Strong markets for mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and corporate and municipal debt offerings helped drive Piper Sandler's annual revenue over $2 billion.

The revenue was up 60%, led by an "outstanding year in corporate investment banking," said Chad Abraham, chief executive of Piper Sandler in a news release.

The Minneapolis-based investment banking company earned $113.5 million, or $6.54 a share, up from $42.2 million, or $2.68 a share, in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings were $7.84 a share, beating analysts' expectations of $5.23.

Revenue for the quarter was up 60% to $648.2 million and was 39% higher than any other previous quarter.

"Clearly, the firm's performance exceeded the expectations we had for 2021," Abraham told analysts on the company's earnings conference call.

For the year, net income was $278.5 million, up from $40.5 million in 2020. Adjusted earnings per share was $21.92, beating analyst expectations by 13%.

Investment banking revenue in the fourth quarter was $534 million, up 80% and dominated by advisory services revenue that grew 142% to $410.5 million in the quarter due to continued strength in M&A activity.

The record market for IPO activity in 2021 has slowed with the market volatility in January and February. But Abraham told participants on the conference call that slowdowns in capital market activity generally don't last more than a quarter and a few successful IPOs might lead others who have been holding to commit. He also said that he anticipates M&A activity to remain strong in 2022.

Some of Piper's growth over the last two years have come from strategic acquisitions, closing already on one deal for Cornerstone Macro, an East Coast-based independent research firm with more than 50 professionals that specializes in macro research and equity derivative trading for institutional clients.

Piper Sandler also announced in January it would acquire the boutique M&A advisory firm Stamford Partners. The London-based firm specializes in the European food and beverage market. That deal is still expected to close in the first quarter.