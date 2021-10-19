ANKARA, Turkey — A strong earthquake struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, Turkey's disaster management agency said. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said the undersea quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck 189 kilometers (117 miles) off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province. It occurred at 8:32 a.m..
Kas' district governor, Saban Arda Yazici, said authorities had not received any reports of damage or injury in Kas or its environs.
Turkey sits on top of major faultlines and earthquakes are frequent.
At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis
Portugal paid official homage Tuesday to Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat who during World War II helped save thousands of people from Nazi persecution, by placing a tomb with his name in the country's National Pantheon.
World
Man dies after falling from hot air balloon ride in Israel
A man is dead after falling Tuesday from a hot air balloon mid-flight, Israeli police said.
World
Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist's release
Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of the United States and nine other countries to protest a statement they issued that called for the release of imprisoned philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights decision. The statement angered government officials who accused the countries of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.
World
Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment
A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp's SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her.
World
Pakistan's military: Navy blocked Indian sub from its waters
Pakistan's military said its navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea over the weekend.