MEXICO CITY — A strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook southern Mexico on Wednesday, setting off alarms and driving anxious residents of Oaxaca into the street.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 3 miles (5 kilometers) north-northeast of Santa María Ecatepec and about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of the port city of Salina Cruz.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 miles (35 kilometers).
