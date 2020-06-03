SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicenter was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake hit at 3:35 a.m. (0735 GMT), with an epicenter 48 kilometers (30 miles) south-southwest of San Pedro de Atacama and 96.8 kilometers (60.1 miles) below the surface.
Local residents called the Cooperativa radio station to report rock slides and some cuts in electrical service. Emergency officials didn't immediately report major damage.
The area is a center of mining activity.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Syria says new wave of US sanctions is 'economic terrorism'
The Syrian government condemned Wednesday a new wave of U.S. sanctions against the country, calling the measures "economic terrorism" that will increase the suffering of the Syrian people.
World
Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile
A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicenter was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury.
World
Bank of England reminds banks of 'no deal' Brexit risk
The Bank of England is reminding British banks to prepare for the possibility that the U.K. and the European Union will fail to agree on a trade deal by the end of the year, amid few signs of progress in discussions between the two sides.
World
Scientist admits Sweden could have battled virus better
Sweden's chief epidemiologist showed contrition Wednesday as criticism mounted over the Scandinavian country's hotly debated method of fighting the coronavirus, which has resulted in one of the highest death rates per capita in the world.
World
Asia Today: S. Korea opening schools despite spike in cases
South Korea on Wednesday reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a weekslong resurgence of the virus as the government defended its decision to reopen schools despite health risks.