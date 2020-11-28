COLUMBUS, Ohio — Josiah Strong 21 points as Illinois State topped UMass Lowell 82-72 on Saturday.
DJ Horne had 15 points and five steals for the Redbirds (1-1). Antonio Reeves added 13 points. Harouna Sissoko had 10 rebounds. Strong, a junior college transfer, had three 3-pointers.
Obadiah Noel scored a career-high 35 points for the River Hawks (1-1). Connor Withers added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Vikings
'You're going to be fixed': Vikings' Cameron Smith recovering after open heart surgery
A positive COVID-19 test in July led to an EKG and operation for Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith; the 23-year-old is determined to play again.
Gophers
Boston College backups help beat Louisville 34-27
Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel threw for two touchdowns after starter Phil Jurkovec was hurt, and David Bailey ran for two scores before he left with an injury on Saturday as Boston College beat Louisville 34-27.
Wolves
NBA says Kobe's delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.
Gophers
Thomas throws for 4 TDs, App State downs Troy, 47-10
Zac Thomas passed for 279 yards and matched his career high with four touchdown passes as Appalachian State defeated Troy 47-10 on Saturday, rebounding from a loss at No. 16 Coastal Carolina.
Gophers
Coastal Carolina beats North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68
Deanthony Tipler had 28 points as Coastal Carolina rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68 in its season opener on Saturday. Essam Mostafa added 21 points for the Chanticleers, while Tyrik Dixon chipped in 20.