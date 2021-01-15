GUATEMALA CITY — A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemala's capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.
The U.S. Geological Service said the earthquake's epicenter was located just off Guatemala's Pacific coast 3 miles (4.7 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
12 workers trapped week ago in China mine blast are alive
Chinese state media say 12 out of 22 workers trapped for a week by an explosion in a gold mine are alive, as hundreds of rescuers seek to bring them to safety.
World
Moon urges Biden to learn from Trump's N. Korea diplomacy
South Korea's president on Monday urged the incoming Biden administration to build upon the achievements and learn from the failures of President Donald Trump's diplomatic engagement with North Korea.
Business
China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from virus gains
China eked out 2.3% economic growth in 2020, likely becoming the only major economy to expand as shops and factories reopened relatively early from a shutdown to fight the coronavirus while the United States, Japan and Europe struggled with disease flare-ups.
Business
Asia Today: Philippine cases hit 500K amid vaccine struggles
Coronavirus infections in the Philippines have surged past 500,000 in a new bleak milestone with the government facing criticism for failing to immediately launch a vaccination program amid a global scramble for COVID-19 vaccines.
World
Death toll from violence in Sudan's West Darfur rises to 83
The death toll from tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's West Darfur province climbed to at least 83, including women and children, a doctor's union and aid worker said, as sporadic violence continued Sunday.