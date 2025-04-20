Strollers and other baby products will get more expensive -- and harder to find -- with tariffs

It wasn't always this way. When Munchkin Inc. CEO Steven Dunn founded his company in 1991, it made baby bottles in California with tooling from New Jersey. But over the years, the manufacturers he used shut down and the cost of doing business in the U.S. skyrocketed. Now, about 60% of Munchkin's 500 products, from a $5 sippy cup to a $254 Night Owl Stroller with headlights, are made in China.