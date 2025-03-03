Strip club Cinderella story 'Anora' wins best picture at 97th Academy Awards

‘‘There is a different path, a political solution, without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both our people,‘’ said Yuval Abraham, an Israeili, speaking beside co-director Basel Adra, a Palestinian. ‘’And I have to say, as I am here, the foreign policy in this country is helping to block this path. Why? Can’t you see that we are intertwined, that my people can’t be truly safe if Basel’s people aren’t truly free?