This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A few National Weather Service statistics jumped out at me. 75 percent of flash flood deaths occur at night. Nearly half of all victims perish in their vehicles, trying to drive through flooded waters. Estimating water depth, especially at night, is impossible. Only 1-2 feet of rapidly-moving water can turn a car or SUV into a boat, with tragic results.

All thunderstorms, by definition, are dangerous. Lightning can travel through plumbing and electrical wiring - it's a good idea to stay off corded phones, and not touch electrical appliances when lightning is flickering outside.

Our spastic spring gets a mild jolt from the Pacific Ocean next week, with a few 60s and a chance of a thunderstorm by midweek, but probably nothing severe. In the meantime, the atmosphere overhead slowly mellows in coming days; 40s today - near 50F Friday - and a shot at 60F Saturday before a puff of cooler air arrives on Sunday.

RIP Old Man Winter. Please get lost!

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Floods and Flash Floods. Here's the latest installment of helpful, potentially life-saving information from the Twin Cities National Weather Service: "...Floods claim nearly 200 lives annually, force 300,000 persons from their homes, and result in property damage in excess of 2 billion dollars. Characteristically, 75 percent of flash flood deaths occur at night with half of the victims dying in their automobiles or other vehicles. It may be difficult to believe, but many deaths occur when persons knowingly drive around road barricades indicating the road is washed out ahead. Assume a thunderstorm produces 6 inches of rain in less than 6 hours time near your community. Storms of this magnitude or greater occur several times each year in the U.S. Would you know what action to take to protect yourself and the people who depend on you for safety? After a major flood event, one of the most common quotes from the survivors of the flood is the expression they did not believe it could happen to them or in their community...

Upper Mississippi River is the Nation's "Most Endangered River" of 2020. USA TODAY reports: "The Upper Mississippi River is the nation's "most endangered river" of 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the environmental advocacy group American Rivers. According to the group, "the Upper Mississippi River is critical to the nation’s economy and is a globally significant ecosystem. However, climate change is driving more intense rain storms, leading to more frequent and prolonged flooding in the Upper Midwest. This new reality puts people, habitat and infrastructure at risk – and communities along the upper Mississippi are dangerously unprepared." The rivers on the list aren't the nation's "worst" or most polluted rivers..."

The report referenced in the USA TODAY article from American Rivers is here.

Winter Snowfall at MSP Close to Average. If anyone asks (I certainly hope not) the Twin Cities have picked up 51.5" of snow, just 2" less than average, to date. A year ago we had already picked up 77.1" of snow.

Snowfall Departure from Normal. Minnesota snowfall has been close to average for much of the state; above average for Rochester and Eau Claire, Wisconsin and the Red River Valley. Rapid City, South Dakota boasts winter snowfall more than 40" above normal!

Oh Happy Day. Models continue to predict a slow warming trend into next week as the pattern shifts, and the recent chunk of arctic air lifts north and east. Good riddance. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Spring Returns Next Week. Both ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) show a run of 60s next week; even a slight shot at 70 degrees by the middle of next week. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Cold-Front-Free. A few swipes of cooler air every few days - absolutely. But I don't see any more prolonged outbreaks of air 20-30F colder than average. A dwindling Polar Vortex continues to contract around the Arctic Circle in the weeks ahead, consistent with a higher sun angle.

Lightning Facts. This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Here are a few factoids about lightning, courtesy of the Twin Cities National Weather Service: "Every thunderstorm produces lightning, which on a national basis kills more people than tornadoes in a given year.

Lightning kills around 100 Americans annually, with about 300 injuries. In Wisconsin and Minnesota, there have been many deaths and injuries over the years, most in areas such as camp grounds, although people have been injured indoors when talking on the phone.

The following are some lightning safety tips...

All thunderstorms produce lightning. It is surprising that so many people are not aware of this. Get inside a building or enclosed vehicle. Many fatalities occur when the warning signs are ignored. If caught in an open area with lightning all around, crouch down immediately! Put your hands on your knees but do not lie down on the ground. Do not use a telephone or electrical appliance. A nearby lightning strike can travel through the phone or power lines right into the home. Avoid seeking shelter beneath lone trees.

Myths and facts about lightning...

Myth : If it's not raining, there is no danger from lightning.

Fact : Lightning often strikes away from heavy rainfall, and may occur as far as 10 miles away from any rainfall.

Myth : Rubber soles of shoes or rubber tires on a car will protect you from being injured by lightning.

Fact : Rubber provides no protection from lightning. However, the steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle provides increased protection from lightning (if you are not touching metal in the car)...."

Photo credit : NOAA.

Bring Your Weather to Life at PWSweather.com. (full disclosure: the weather-data company, AerisWeather, is one of the weather-tech businesses I'm currently involved with). "At AerisWeather, we crank out code to help businesses around the globe harness the power of weather. We’re also weather hobbyists, meteorologists, and hardware enthusiasts. This underlying passion for our work led to the creation of PWSweather, an online platform that allows users to collect, manage, and share their personal weather station data. While many of you reading this are already familiar with the previous iteration, we are excited to share that PWSweather has received a significant face-lift. Welcome to the new PWSweather.com."

Why We Can't Trust Warm Weather to Stop Coronavirus. A story at Forbes presented some information I hadn't seen before; here's an excerpt: "...Evidence in favor of the virus slowing in warm weather comes, in part, from observing seasonal patterns of viruses like influenza that build in intensity during the fall and winter and wane in the spring. Even a few other coronaviruses follow this pattern. But Relman says data suggesting that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will follow this same pattern is inconclusive at best. “Some limited data support a potential waning of cases in warmer and more humid seasons, yet none are without major limitations,” he writes in the report. In fact, some of the places where the virus has already spread are experiencing warm weather right now. “Given that countries currently in ‘summer’ climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed...”

Image credit : CDC.

3-D Visualization of Laurel, Mississippi Tornadic Supercell from April 12, 2020 courtesy of GR2 Analyst.

As Tornado Outbreak Looms, Meteorologists Say to Put Shelter Ahead of Coronavirus. Here's more perspective from . Here's more perspective from Capital Weather Gang : "...In advance of this weekend’s anticipated onslaught of vicious weather, the American Meteorological Society, the scientific organization representing about 12,000 meteorologists, is seeking to prevent people from avoiding tornado shelters due to coronavirus fears. “Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado,” wrote the AMS in a public statement released Thursday afternoon. “If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention...”

File image of tornado from June 16, 2010 outbreak courtesy of meteorologist Aaron Shaffer.

Take a Swig of Refreshing Fauci Spring! Wait, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a beer named after him now? Wait, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a beer named after him now? TMZ.com has more details: "Dr. Anthony Fauci fills our minds with crucial knowledge about the coronavirus, and now he can fill you up with a tangy brew, too -- he's got his own beer down South. Check out this new line that Wild Heaven Beer just rolled out, called Fauci Spring. The Georgia microbrewery decided to make a pale ale made with acai -- the super-hip superfood that's supposed to be good for your health. So, yeah ... Fauci works. Fauci's can is a deep sea blue, and they've also rolled out a companion lager ... Don't Stand So Close to Me. Clever and refreshing ... if you're looking for a laugh to go with your buzz..."

35 F. high in the Twin Cities Wednesday.

58 F. average high on April 15.

54 F. high on April 15, 2019.

April 16, 1939 : A rain, snow, sleet and ice storm begins across southern Minnesota. Despite many phone and power outages, farmers are jubilant that the storm brings needed moisture.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 44



FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, getting better. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 29. High: 49



SATURDAY: Milder with increasing clouds. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 38. High: near 60



SUNDAY: Intervals of sunshine, cooler. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 36. High: 54



MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 63



TUESDAY: Some sunshine, still pleasant. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 44. High: near 60



WEDNESDAY: More humid, risk of a T-shower. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 45. High: 71

Lawyering in the Age of Climate Change. When lawyers get involved and talk turns to corporate responsibility and liability, the conversation often shifts. The Stanford Law Review has links: "...From rising sea levels and warming cities to more extreme weather and crop failures, climate change has already begun to have a measurable impact on the world around us. The United States and other countries have taken a variety of steps to combat climate change in the hopes that we might avoid the worst consequences of a warming planet. But with governments’ climate change policies have come collective action problems, controversy, and, in due course, heavy involvement of lawyers. While the Stanford Law Review will not be able to host our 2020 Symposium, entitled Lawyering in the Age of Climate Change, in person this spring, we are thrilled to bring you a series of thought-provoking Essays from our scheduled participants addressing the role of lawyers in shaping our society’s response to climate change..."

Amazon Fires Climate Activist Employees For Speaking Out on Coronavirus: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Amazon has fired two employees who were leaders in the company’s employee climate movement for speaking out against working conditions at the e-commerce giant’s warehouse during the coronavirus pandemic. Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, two user experience designers, were outspoken members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, and say they were dismissed last week for tweeting criticism of Amazon’s safety protections for warehouse workers and crowdfunding to purchase protective gear. Costa, a 15-year veteran of Amazon, was warned by the company late last year for criticizing its climate policies. Amazon has also fired warehouse workers Chris Smalls and Bashir Mohamed, who both have raised alarms and organized against the company’s lack of safety policies." (Washington Post $, The Guardian, Reuters, Grist, Vox, Ars Technica, TechCrunch, Buzzfeed)

File image above : NASA International Space Station.

Earth Day Temperature Trends. Here's an excerpt from Climate Central: "...Temperature trends aren’t flattening yet. In the above graphics, we show how annual temperatures have changed since the first Earth Day, locally and nationally. Temperatures have risen in 98% of the 242 cities analyzed, while the contiguous U.S. has warmed 2.4°F in those 50 years. Reno, Nev. leads this year’s cities with an increase of 7.4°F, followed by Las Vegas, Nev. (5.5°F) and El Paso, Texas (4.8°F). Many of the fastest-warming cities are in the Southwest, where spring is also the fastest-warming season. For more info, see our methodology or full rankings..."

Climate Change Won't Stop for the Coronavirus Pandemic. God help us if we have a series of major floods or hurricane strikes in the coming months. Here's an excerpt from ProPublica: "...The flooding, hurricanes and wildfires that now regularly arrive in the U.S. each spring and summer, after all, are not on hold because we also face a health crisis. Changes in the climate have made the chance of a natural disaster striking during this pandemic significantly more likely, and its likely impact more severe. Today, hurricanes are larger, and more intense than ever. Fires are spreading faster and further amid drought, their total size having doubled in recent years. Meanwhile, precipitation across the Midwest — which suffered devastating floods last spring — has increased by more than 45% since the 1950s. “Climate change is loading the weather dice against us,” said Katharine Hayhoe, a professor of public policy and law at Texas Tech University and one of the world’s foremost climate scientists. “We always have the chance of rolling a double six...”

Coronavirus Doubters Follow Climate Denial Playbook. There are striking similarities, as outlined by Yale Climate Connections: "For the climate community, observing U.S. national political leaders’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic has been like watching the climate crisis unfold on fast-forward. Many – particularly on the political right – have progressed through the same five stages of science denial in the face of both threats...The same denial process has unfolded with coronavirus, but over a far more compressed time frame. In both crises, early warnings from scientific experts went unheeded and were often discouraged or suppressed. As a result, the American government began responding only after each threat’s impacts had become widespread and undeniable. At that point, due to the missed opportunity to prevent the outbreak of impacts, much of the response came in the form of damage control..."