Video game actors are voting on a new contract. Here's what it means for AI in gaming

LOS ANGELES — An 11-month strike by video game performers could formally end this week if members ratify a deal that delivers pay raises, control over their likenesses and artificial intelligence protections.
The agreement feels ''like diamond amounts of pressure suddenly lifted,'' said Sarah Elmaleh, a voice actor and chair of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' interactive branch negotiating committee.
Union members have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific to vote on ratifying the tentative agreement.
Voice and body performers for video games raised concerns that unregulated use of AI could displace them and threaten their artistic autonomy.
''It's obviously far from resolved,'' Elmaleh said. ''But the idea that that we're in a zone where we might have concluded this feels like a lightening and a relief.''
AI concerns are especially dire in the video game industry, where human performers infuse characters with distinctive movements, shrieks, falls and plot-twisting dialogue.
''I hope and I believe that our members, when they look back on this, will say all of the sacrifices and difficulty we put ourselves through to achieve this agreement will ultimately be worth it because we do have the key elements that we need to feel confident and moving forward in this business,'' said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator.
Here's a look at the contract currently up for vote, and what it means for the future of the video game industry.